Little Rock nightlife bar Ernie Biggs shuts down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Ernie Biggs Facebook they will not be renewing their lease at the end of this month.

They say that they “Will miss not operating what has been a firm fixture in Little Rock’s nightlife for almost two decades, but all things come to an end.. even ones with as much history and as many memories as a place like Ernies.”

They appreciate the time of many Arkansas citizens who spent years as customers and even those who spent years working with the company.

Their last night will be next Saturday, Dec. 28.

They hope you will join them as they end their run.