LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Nine is being recognized for paving a path in leadership across the nation.

More than 200 leaders from around the country are gathering in Little Rock this weekend for the 2023 New Leaders Council Convention.

Each year the NLC brings together people who transform the country through social and political change.

This year’s theme is “Creating change where change is needed.”

The organization chose Little Rock as its host city because of its pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

Organizers said it’s the courageous actions of the Little Rock Nine that showcase the importance of leadership and pursuit of justice.

“We wanted to make sure, as we are bringing leaders from around the country, that we are bringing them to a place where hope, resiliency and beautiful things are happening” Karen Pandy-Cherry, with the New Leaders Council, said.

The three-day event kicked off Friday with Little Rock Nine member Dr. Terrance Roberts speaking at Central High School.

The convention runs through Sunday and will also make stops at the Mosaic Templars Culture Center and Clinton Presidential Library.