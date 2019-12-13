Little Rock nominated as the next Top U.S. Foodie Destination for 2020

CHICAGO, Il. (News release) — Foodie Flashpacker Nathan Aguilera has just unveiled a list of America’s Next Top Foodie Destination nominees, which includes 33 off-the-beaten-path destinations where travel bloggers say they have found some of the best food across the country.

Nathan Aguilera, aka the Foodie Flashpacker, has spent the past six years traveling the world trying new foods in more than 60 countries across 5 continents. Recently, he set out to discover some of the lesser known foodie destinations in the United States. To do this, Aguilera polled travel bloggers for their opinions.

“I wanted a chance to highlight some areas of the United States that may not be as well known as other cities, but who are incredible foodie destinations just waiting to be discovered,” said Aguilera.

While most associate places like New York City and New Orleans as being food meccas, Aguilera wanted to take a different approach.

The list compiled by thirty three of the leading travel bloggers includes destinations such as Portland, Maine; Ridgeland, Mississippi; Walla Walla, Washington; Torrance, California; Durango, Colorado; Huntsville, Alabama; Costa Mesa, California; and Naples, Florida.

On December 16, 2019, starting at 9am CST, Aguilera is inviting food and travel bloggers, as well as the general public, to visit the Foodie Flashpacker website and vote on the foodie destination they think deserves the title of America’s Next Top Foodie Destination. Voting will remain open for one week, and the city with the most votes will win. A full list of all thirty three cities nominated for America’s Next Top Foodie Destination is available, with details outlining each city’s unique qualities and foodie offerings. More information can be found at https://www.foodieflashpacker.com/americas-next-hottest-foodie-destination-2020/

Little Rock has been nominated as the next Top U.S. Foodie Destination for 2020. Public voting begins December 16 at 9 AM (CST) and will remain open for one week. The city with the most votes wins. Vote here.