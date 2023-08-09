LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock and North Little Rock city officials will join the CEO of Dollar General and state officials at the Little Rock Regional Chamber Wednesday morning.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Rep. French Hill will join Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen.

According to Dollar General’s website, there are 28 locations in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The stream is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. A live stream will be available in the live player above.