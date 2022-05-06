LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock VA nurse received the Secretary’s Award for Nursing Excellence for her work at the hospital.

VA officials said Clinta Ché Reed earned her award as a nurse in an expanded role, leading Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System‘s pandemic analytics and response efforts as the Associate Nurse Executive for Research.

She is one of only six VA-wide to earn this award, which was presented at the VA Central Office in Washington, D.C.

Reed raved about her job and expressed how grateful she is to help Veterans in need.

“I have the best job in the whole world, really,” she said. “Each day I have the opportunity to work with teams at CAVHS and across the nation to improve care for Veterans. I cannot imagine anything better than that. Receiving this award is the ‘cherry on top’ and I am sincerely honored.”

Dr. Salena Wright-Brown with the CAVHS noted that Reed is the second CAVHS nurse to receive the honor in two years.

“This is the second CAVHS nurse to receive this incredible honor in two years,” Brown said. “We have some of the very best nurses anywhere in the country and Ché embodies perfectly the spirit of this award.”