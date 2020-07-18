Little Rock Nurse returning to New York to help with the pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back in March, we first told you about a Little Rock nurse who traveled to New York to work on the frontlines and help with the COVID19 pandemic.

Ruth McDonough spent months treating and caring for people who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Now, she’s back in the Capital City and says her experience in New York was educational.

“I get goosebumps talking about it,” McDonough said.

Ruth McDonough remembers her first day working at St. John Episcopal Hospital in Queens, New York

“I don’t have a good poker face I know it showed on my face,” he said.

The registered nurse says there were over a hundred people waiting to be admitted to Emergency Room.

“People were lined up like bam, bam, bam, bam,” she said.

At the beginning of the pandemic New York was a hot spot.

“Everybody looked exactly the same they are all flat on their back on ventilators,” she said.

Ruth described the environment as she worked to help sick people.

“And this is just my word it’s unloved they were unloved. We were trying to do our best to care for them,” McDonough said.

She made an extra effort to comfort people.

“I get in their face, I do talk to them, I hold their hand and educate them a little bit this is what’s going on out here,” she said.

Sometimes she worked 16-hour shifts.

“Every morning I started having silent tears before I got up. I thought what am I doing. I thought no you are about to go into a painful place,” she said.

It was tough, but she pushed through. As COVID19 calmed down, she came back to Little Rock.

Now, she’s getting ready to take on another experience.

“I’m going back to New York on a permanence position to take care of our geriatric positive people in clinics and their homes,” she said.

She sold her home and urges people to wear mask and respect the guidelines.

“We all have to do it nothing is going to work unless we are functioning as a team,” she said.