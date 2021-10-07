Little Rock officer takes challenge against city over firing to Civil Service Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock’s Civil Service Commission started hearing hours of testimony Thursday as a fired officer tries to get his badge back.

David Mattox was terminated earlier this year for “untruthfulness” and “unauthorized investigation.”

The city claims Mattox lied about filling out an arrest report in an indecent exposure case in which Mattox’s wife was one of the victims.

The former officer contends he forgot about filling out a few parts of the report.

A human resources investigator later wrote in an email to managers that the termination of Mattox could be viewed as “retaliation” by Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey and two other department leaders.

In cross-examination Thursday, the lead investigator on the indecent exposure case had to correct his testimony after forgetting he also forgot to fill out parts of the arrest report.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Friday morning.