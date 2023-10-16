LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock community is mourning the loss of long-standing City Manager Bruce Moore. The 57-year-old passed away in his home over the weekend.

“He always wanted to do the best thing for the city,” Ward 5 City Board Director Lance Hines said.

With more than 30 years in public service for the city of Little Rock and over 20 years as the city manager, Bruce Moore played an integral role in shaping the capital city.

“His biggest accomplishment is keeping 10 politicians happy enough to get rid of you because most city managers don’t have long tenures,” Hines said.

Lance Hines served on the City Board of Directors, working alongside Moore.

Hines said Moore’s sudden passing left everyone at a loss.

“Everybody’s doing well, everybody’s just like me in a state of shock and still kind of disbelief that he is no longer with us,” Hines stated.



He’ll be remembered for several accomplishments, including serving as the city’s lead on the development of the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Center and Park.

He also played key roles in planning city events, including producing and organizing the annual Little Rock Nine commemorations.



“His legacy we probably won’t really know for long until we see where his hands aren’t on things,” Hines stated.



Former Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola served alongside Moore for 12 years.

“The fact that Bruce was able to maintain a very well respected and professional and personal relationship with our board members for over 20 years is a great testament to his character and to his integrity,” Stodola said.

As flags in Little Rock fly at half-staff in memory of Moore, those who knew him best said he would want them to carry on and continue doing what’s best for the city.

“Time is the only thing that heals, and it never quite completely heals the wound so we will just have to soldier on, which he would want us to,” Hines said.

“Shocking but hopefully the city will survive,” Stodola said.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

A celebration of life ceremony has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Robinson Performance Hall at 11:30 a.m., with a reception at 10 a.m.