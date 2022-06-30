LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids in Little Rock have some new fun to look forward to this summer.

Little Rock Parks and Recreation celebrated the grand opening Thursday morning of the Margaret Clark Tree House, a new addition to the Peabody Splash Park area in Riverfront Park.

The opening attracted political figures like Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

“It’s because of all these kids. That’s what it’s all about,” Scott said. “It’s about how we are investing in our city’s future. ensuring that our kids have something to do and we are making investments not just for kids but for families.”

The city and private donors made the tree house possible.

The tree house is located near the splash pad and playground between Main Street and the Junction Bridge.