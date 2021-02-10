Little Rock orthodontist finds social media stardom while helping teens find their smiles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many fans of TikTok know all about *The Bentist,” an Arkansas orthodontist who has become a star on the viral video platform.

While he’ll tell you his success was totally unexpected, it’s as clear as the smile on his face that he’s developed a strategy that has propelled him to the level of social media famous.

Dr. Ben Winters, as The Bentist is known to his patients, is an orthodontist at Westrock Orthodonics. Two years ago, he posted a video to TikTok.

The next day it had one million likes and winters had 100,000 followers.

Fast forward two years and he has about 7.5 million followers and is TikTok famous.

So, how did that happen? Winters said it was all about doing the unexpected.

“I think through repetitiveness and having unique content and something that people don’t usually see… a doctor dancing and doing crazy videos” he explained.

Winters also pushes good dental health care, with some people seeking his professional advice. In one case, a posted looking for his aid after she tightened the gap between her teeth with dental floss.

Winter responded that while he respected the girl’s “ingenuity,” he advised her and his other followers to avoid this technique unless they want to suffer serious long-term issues.

“Well, it seems like it works, but what they don’t understand is if they pull them too fast and the teeth move too quickly, the bone can actually dissolve, and your teeth will fall out,” he explained.

The Bentist comes up with clever posts practically every day, but his true motivation – targeting young people about their smile.

“Do they feel comfortable going to the doctor at 13 and asking a question or setting up an appointment, an interview? No,” Winters explained. “That’s not the language they talk in.”

He hopes his videos change attitudes and misconceptions taking about a trip to the dentist.

“I want to break down barriers because people for years and years have been afraid of going to the dentist, and it’s just not the same anymore,” Winters said. “We’re very high tech, very good with patients and good with pain management.”

And with some good humor, that dose of dental medicine is reaching millions every day.

Obviously, TikTok has been good for marketing helping the Bentist get more patients, but he’s also getting money from TikTok because he attracts so many people.

He says it’s not much, about 10 cents for every 1,000 views, but with most of his posts getting several millions of views, this new source of income is sure to put a smile on his face.