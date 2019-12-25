Little Rock pastor is serving up faith and food to the homeless 365 days a year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For over 20 years a Little Rock pastor has made it his goal to make sure homeless people have a place to go and a meal to eat on Christmas.

Pastor William Holloway is the founder of the Little Rock Compassion Center who says he enjoys serving people.

At 77-years-old the pastor is up and about, helping to ensure each person is treated as his welcomed guest.

“They are just people like you and I,” says Holloway. “They say a least 75 to 80 perfect of all Americans are one paycheck away from being homeless themselves.”

Holloway says he hopes to give the men, women and children that come through his doors a little bit of hope and a lot of faith.

“I’ve been out here. I’ve been homeless myself,” he says. “It’s very important to help other people to lead them to Christ to help people change their lives to help people get back into mainstream America and have a life themselves.”

Every year the pastor is joined by his wife, Rosemary Holloway, who helps pass out Christmas cards for every guest.

More than 1000 meals will be served to those needing a warm meal on Christmas Day.

The compassion center is the largest homeless rescue mission in Arkansas. The center serves meals 365 days a year.