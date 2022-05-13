LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Addressing the ongoing violence head-on and seeking long-term solutions was the focus Thursday night as Little Rock police and city leaders held another Courageous Conversations town hall meeting.

The event took place at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in downtown Little Rock, and unlike previous gatherings, this one involved black teenagers who shared their personal stories about violence and what they feel needs to be done to stop it.

Armon Smith told us he learned a lot at the event and now believes he can help one of his friends.

“He has mental health issues and I feel like I could shine light on him about things I just currently learned from this on him about like programs that he could go to,” Smith noted.

Nearly 100 people attended the meeting where leaders spent a lot of time talking about ways to address and resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

The event was held in partnership with “The Collegiate 100” at Philander Smith College. Learn more about the organization at their website.