Little Rock penny sales tax proposal fails

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock penny sales tax proposal, has failed according to unofficial results from the county election commission.
Results show: 62% voted Against, and 38% voted For, with 100% precincts reporting results.
The board of commissioners will vote to certify these results showing that around 17% of the Little Rock voting population voted on this sales tax.
Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released the following statement Tuesday evening regarding the results of the penny replacement tax election:
“While this election did not turn out as we’d hoped, I’m grateful for the members of the City Board who placed this proposal before the voters and the people of Little Rock who campaigned with me for a stronger, more vibrant city. Your commitment and sacrifice to help Rebuild The Rock is to be applauded. I’m deeply appreciative of each of you and look forward to a day when many of the proposals that were part of Rebuild The Rock come to fruition.”Mayor Scott Jr.