Little Rock penny sales tax proposal fails

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock penny sales tax proposal, has failed according to unofficial results from the county election commission.

Results show: 62% voted Against, and 38% voted For, with 100% precincts reporting results.

The board of commissioners will vote to certify these results showing that around 17% of the Little Rock voting population voted on this sales tax.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. released the following statement Tuesday evening regarding the results of the penny replacement tax election: