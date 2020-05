LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Retail giant Costco is one stop closer to bringing its business to the capital city.

Tonight the Little Rock Planning Commission approved the development plan.

Costco will open their store in Arkansas at the southwest corner of Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road.

The empty lot is almost 32 acres it would bring in about 250 jobs. The planning process will take about 6 to 8 months.