Little Rock playgrounds reopen today; city named Bronze-level bicycle-friendly community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of Little Rock announced Friday the reopening of 45 playgrounds and the receipt of the Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community Award from the League of American Bicyclists.



To curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, activities that require people to be in close quarters such as restaurant dining or working out in gyms have been restricted, leaving many people to find creative outlets for physical activity and ways to entertain children.



Each newly reopened playground will follow the guidelines of the federal and state government as well as restrictions put in place in Little Rock by Mayor Scott, Jr. to promote safe practices. Signage will be placed at each playground indicating that there will be a limit of 10 individuals on the equipment at a time. Parkgoers will also be encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand washing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“We believe the City has put together a comprehensive plan that allows these playgrounds to safely reopen to the public,” said Little Rock Parks & Recreation Director John Eckart. “Opening these playgrounds, with restrictions, will provide places for young people to get outside and enjoy some physical activity.”



Bicycling is another easy way for residents to get physical activity. The City of Little Rock joins 482 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone. The Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community recognizes the City of Little Rock for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.



“Across the country, we have seen so many Americans biking during the pandemic. It’s critical that there are communities like Little Rock taking the steps to make biking a safe, accessible option for people, whether they are commuting to essential jobs or looking for recreational options outside their homes,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists.

The playgrounds are the latest parks facilities to open.

Sand volleyball courts, Rebsamen Golf Course, First Tee Golf Course and Rebsamen Tennis Center opened in May. Since June 1, the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History has been reopened and Little Rock Parks & Recreation has resumed taking reservations for pavilion rentals.

These facilities also have signage encouraging social distancing and proper hygiene. Additionally, staff will be performing frequent cleaning of common touchpoints for each facility. No opening dates have been set for City splash pads, outdoor basketball courts, the Jim Dailey Fitness & Aquatic Center, swimming pools or community centers.

