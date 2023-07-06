LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock have activated a Silver Alert to assist in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

According to officials with the Little Rock Police Department, the Silver Alert was activated for Alonzo Moses who has been missing since noon on Thursday.

Police said that Moses was last known to be at 1508 S Pulaski Street near 15th and Pulaski Streets.

Moses was last seen wearing blue slacks and a yellow/brown jacket and he is listed at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Image courtesy of Little Rock Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alonzo Moses is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.