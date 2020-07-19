Little Rock police are investigating a homicide, woman arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers responded to 1111 S. Hughes Street after receiving a call about an assault that occurred at the residence.

Officers found the body of a dead woman inside the front door when they arrived.

Police say that Ms. Shannon Martin, the resident, stated that after an altercation outside of the residence, the deceased, Ms. Omnii Miller and Ms. Tina Davis had broken through her door coming into her residence and that she had to shoot.

Officers secured the residence and marked the house and surrounding area as a crime scene.

After interviewing the parties involved and assessing the Crime Scene, Homicide Detectives charged Ms. Tina Davis with Murder 1st Degree, Residential Burglary, and Battery 3rd Degree.

Davis was charged with the accomplice clause found in the statute below:

Murder in the First Degree 5-10-102 (a) A person commits murder in the first degree if: (1) Acting alone or with one (1) or more other persons: (A) The person commits or attempts to commit a felony; and (B) In the course of and in the furtherance of the felony or in immediate flight from the felony, the person or an accomplice causes the death of any person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life;

Ms. Martin was released without charges pending a file review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office.

