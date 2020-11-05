Little Rock police assisting federal officials in apprehending fleeing wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are on the scene in the area of Markham Street and University Avenue where federal officials were trying to apprehend a wanted suspect.

HAPPENING NOW: Little Rock Police have the PK’s Auto Spa parking lot on W Markham taped off.

Information is very limited right now but I am working to learn more.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/YZlmVniS4l — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) November 5, 2020

Little Rock police said that U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a fleeing suspect, who is now in custody.

LRPD want to say that NOTHING happened at Park Plaza Mall. — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) November 5, 2020

According to LRPD, U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest the man in the area of 11400 West Markham when the man got away in a car. Officials say the man later left the car and ran.

LRPD, North Little Rock police and U.S. Marshals were at the scene.

Authorities say the man was arrested near 600 West Markham.

People are being asked to avoid the area, and the Little Rock Police Department is reiterating that there is no active shooter situation.

LRPD says nothing happened at Park Plaza Mall.

This is a developing story.

