Little Rock police assisting federal officials in apprehending fleeing wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are on the scene in the area of Markham Street and University Avenue where federal officials were trying to apprehend a wanted suspect.
Little Rock police said that U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a fleeing suspect, who is now in custody.
According to LRPD, U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest the man in the area of 11400 West Markham when the man got away in a car. Officials say the man later left the car and ran.
LRPD, North Little Rock police and U.S. Marshals were at the scene.
Authorities say the man was arrested near 600 West Markham.
People are being asked to avoid the area, and the Little Rock Police Department is reiterating that there is no active shooter situation.
LRPD says nothing happened at Park Plaza Mall.
This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 16 News and FOX16.com for updates.
LATEST POSTS:
- When will Georgia be called for Trump or Biden?
- Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free
- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission director announces retirement
- Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies thrown away in trash bags
- Clay County man sentenced for raping a child