LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, City Director Ken Richardson was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Colonel Glenn and Bryant Street. The crash happened after the city’s Board of Directors meeting.

The wreck happened after the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 3, 2022

Richardson was transported by medical personnel to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Richardson is the City Director for Ward 2 and has been on the Board for more than a decade.

More details are expected to be released as it becomes available.