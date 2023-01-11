LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.

LRPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 7800 block of Nolen Drive on Wednesday.

Officers said that when they arrived they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They then secured the scene and began a preliminary investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone driving in the area to look for alternate routes while police investigate.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the LRPD anonymous tip line at 501-371-4636

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.