LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s something about sharing a cup of coffee that allows people to come together. That was the idea behind Thursday’s “Coffee with a Cop”.

Hosted by the Little Rock Police Department, the meet-up allowed neighbors and law enforcement to get together and share their thoughts and wishes for the city.

It was held Thursday morning at the Colonel Glenn Starbucks and was open to the public.

One neighbor stopped by hoping to encourage police to be more present in her community and said events like these are critical for everyone.

“The community needs to know who’s governing our neighborhoods, our police officers need a chance to get to know the residents, it’s so important,” Velma Smith, president of the Cloverdale neighborhood explained. “We’re here, we want input in our neighborhood and it’s very important for each and every neighborhood, really.”

LRPD hosts many ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in different neighborhoods and plans to hold more in the future.