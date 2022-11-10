LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Little Rock police said they received a report of shots fired at the Waters at Chenal just after 7:00 p.m.

Officers also said that a woman reported seeing a car go into the pond at that location.

Recovery crews have pulled the car from the pond.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted in the recovery along with the Little Rock Fire Department.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.