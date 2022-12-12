ST. LOUIS – The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.

A jury had acquitted LRPD officer Dennis Hutchins after he was accused of using excessive force after 46-year-old Roy Richards Jr. was fatally shot in 2016. Hutchins had fired at Richards Jr., killing him, after seeing him pointing a gun at a second man.

The gun Richard’s pointed in the 8th Street incident was later found to be a BB or pellet rifle.

A case was brought on behalf of Richard’s estate by his sister, Vanessa Cole, against Hutchins, Kenton Buckner, the Little Rock Police Department chief at the time, and the City of Little Rock. A jury held Hutchins not at fault.

That ruling was upheld by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, citing “as there was sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdicts.”