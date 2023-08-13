LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department braved the heat Sunday morning to hand out backpacks to the community, with most Arkansans going back to school in the next few weeks.

A steady flow of traffic took part in the drive thru event near the Arkansas State Fairgrounds entrance.

Chief Heath Helton with the LRPD said that their goal with the event was to get the school year started right for kids.

“Something that’s pretty special to us as kids go back to school, our efforts to hand out some backpacks to folks in the community and get the school year started out right,” Helton stated.

In a social media post, the police department thanked everyone who came out to take part in the 2023 backpack drive.