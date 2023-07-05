LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim in a deadly all-terrain vehicle crash in Little Rock Tuesday night.

LRPD officials said 25-year-old Quintarious Jones was identified as the driver of the ATV. Police said he was unresponsive when officers arrived on the scene.

Officials said the driver of the SUV that collided with the ATV was taken to the 12th Street Station where a urine sample was taken.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Interstate 30 Frontage Road and Roosevelt Road just after 4 p.m.

According to a witness, the four-wheeled ATV was eastbound on Roosevelt when it collided with an SUV at the traffic light.

Authorities said no charges have been filed pending a comprehensive review.