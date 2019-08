LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Little rock police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex near 65th Street.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle shortly after 1:00pm

Family members tell us the victim is 22-year-old Anthony Curenton.

Officers and Detectives are on scene of a homicide at 4802 Terra Vista Circle. Please avoid the area if possible. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 11, 2019

Little information is known at this time.

We will have more details as they become available.