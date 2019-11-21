Little Rock police investigating after man injured in Tuesday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip Tuesday night.

According to a Little Rock Police report, a ShotSpotter was activated just after 11 Tuesday night in the 1400 block of S. Monroe Street, but when officers arrived, they found two Winchester .40 caliber S&W shell casings, but did not find any damage caused by the shots fired.

Officers were later called to a local hospital for a shooting victim.

The victim was hit in the right hip, and the bullet exited his right leg, according to the report.

The victim told police he didn’t know where he was, but he believed he was in the area of 12th Street and Fair Park Boulevard.

Officers say in the report that the victim’s description of the area matched S. Monroe Street.

The victim told police he and two other man were going to meet some people, but did not know the exact address where they were going to meet.

The man told police he pulled over the vehicle to the side of the road to figure out where he was going when the other men started acting strange. The victim then told police he heard four to five shots and saw someone run away.

The victim told police he realized he had been shot after he got back into the vehicle and drove away. He said he felt a sting on the side of his right hip, reached down and realized he was bleeding, according to the report.

The victim said one of the other men swapped seats with him and drove to two different hospitals because the first one was unable to treat them.

The victim told police he did not know how many people were shooting, but believed there was more than one shooter.

One of the men in the car with the victim told police they left an apartment to go meet some people, but did not know who they were.

The witness told police they were listening to music when he saw three men coming towards them.

According to the report, the witness asked the men, “Hey, you guys live around here?”

The witness told police the three suspects ran towards him, and he heard two gunshots.

Another witness told police he did not see how many suspects there were or what they looked like, but heard two shots fired.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Little Rock Police.