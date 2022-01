LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year Monday night after a shooting in the 2900 block of South Ringo Street.

According to investigators, two victims arrived Monday at a local hospital. Both had gunshot wounds, and one later died from their injuries.

Investigation Underway pic.twitter.com/TjFPPicxoa — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 4, 2022

This is a developing story.