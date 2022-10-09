Little Rock police investigators gather dozens of pieces of evidence along 4th Street Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 200 block of West 4th Street Sunday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

The investigation is continuing.

Little Rock police investigators continued to collect evidence at the scene Sunday morning.

It appears dozens of shots were fired.

Gunfire from a homicide case broke a window at the historic Tower Building downtown around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 501-371-4636.