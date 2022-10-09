LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in the 200 block of West 4th Street Sunday morning.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Little Rock police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.
The investigation is continuing.
Little Rock police investigators continued to collect evidence at the scene Sunday morning.
It appears dozens of shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call 501-371-4636.