LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on the 4800 block of Asher Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.

Officers also said that the driver involved in the incident remained on scene and met with officers to provide a statement on the collision.

Officials with the Accident Reconstruction Officers and the Crime Scene Search Unit investigated the incident and determined that the pedestrian was walking across Asher Ave and was struck in an eastbound lane of traffic.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued, pending a comprehensive review of the incident.

Officers have not been able to positively identify the pedestrian and have requested assistance from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.