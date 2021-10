LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a fatal crash happened Tuesday morning.

According to officers, the crash happened in the area of Asher and 29th Street.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YUiwOYicBX — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) October 19, 2021

Police say there will be traffic delays and asks everyone to avoid the area.