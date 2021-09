LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide near the 5000 block of Asher Avenue at Leeds Street.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released.

A shot spotter activation shows gunfire at that location around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police had Asher Avenue blocked early in the morning as crime technicians worked to gather evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story.