LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said a call went out just after noon about human remains being found in the 3000 block of Longcoy Street, a wooded residential area about a block off John Barrow Road.

Investigators said the remains were sent to the crime lab for identification and to see if a crime happened.

Police have not stated how long the remains might have been there.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.