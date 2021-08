LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police investigating an overnight homicide near the intersection of 28th and Peyton Street.

According to investigators, officers arrived to find one victim.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dtAi9mlrwb — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story, we will have more informaiton as it becomes available.