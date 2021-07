LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Saturday homicide at Westside Wine and Spirits on Rodney Parham Road.

No further details are available at this time.

Homicide Investigation on N. Rodney Parham Rd. pic.twitter.com/BLtCi3jrG7 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 17, 2021

We will update as more information is released.

This is a developing story.