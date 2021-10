LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting with multiple victims at the intersection of 36th and Barrow.

There is a large police presence with part of the roadway blocked near Express Liquor.

#BREAKING: we’re on the scene of a reported shooting with multiple victims at the intersection of 36th and John Barrow Rd. Large police presence with part of the roadway blocked off near Express Liquor. We’re working to learn more now. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/VeHT6kp2Nx — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) October 5, 2021

This is a developing story.