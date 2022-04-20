LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting at a residence in the John Barrow neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are responding to the area of the 2400 block of Alicia Court.

Investigators confirm that one person was found to be shot at the scene and has died from those injuries.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

This marks the city’s 21st homicide of 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.