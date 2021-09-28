Little Rock police investigating shooting near Geyer Springs Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s south side Tuesday evening.

An update from the Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened in the 10200 block of Stillman Drive.



A high level of police activity could be seen in the area of Santa Monica and Stillman Drive, near Geyer Springs Road.

LRPD officials said one victim was in critical condition but is now stable. The status of the other person is unknown.



Officers are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.