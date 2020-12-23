Little Rock Police investigating shooting, one injured

KLRT - FOX16.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting that just happened off Geyer Springs Rd.
Authorities say a man was injured. Our Caitrin Assaf is on the scene.
#BREAKING: we’re here off of Geyer Rd around 5901 Dreher Lane where LRPD officers are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Officers say it happened at about 8:30, and the man was shot in the chest. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening at this time. pic.twitter.com/shfihtJh2Q— Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) December 23, 2020
#BREAKING: we’re here off of Geyer Rd around 5901 Dreher Lane where LRPD officers are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Officers say it happened at about 8:30, and the man was shot in the chest. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening at this time. pic.twitter.com/shfihtJh2Q