Little Rock police investigating shooting that left 4 injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Thursday night.

“Multiple victims with casings.” said Casey Clark with Little Rock Police

Casey Clark with Little Rock police says what they saw when they got there was alarming.

“A backpack with several firearms was located,” said Casey Clark

LRPD found a 21-year-old man with two gunshot wounds, and inside an apartment a 17-year-old who was shot.

Later on police say they got a call about two victims with gunshot wounds showing up to St. Vincent hospital.

“From what they’re all saying was to buy some firearms,” said Casey Clark.

LRPD says once the two groups all met up, gunshots rang out.

“It’s crazy, it makes me just not even want to come outside. It makes me want to get my money and move.” Falan Farr, lives nearby.

Falan Farr just moved into the area three weeks ago, and says she can’t believe teenagers were involved.

“Instead of all this shooting and stuff going on they need to be trying to do something with themselves,” said Falan Farr

LRPD says they confiscated the guns, and are still trying to figure out where they got them from.

“It appears right now that all the victims that are involved are very lucky that no one’s seriously injured,” said Casey Clark.