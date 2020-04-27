UPDATE: Little Rock Police identify man killed in pursuit crash

Update (Monday, April 27, 11:56 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police have identified a man killed after an accident involving a van that was fleeing from police.

According to a news release sent Monday by Little Rock Police, Jose Hernandez, 62, was killed Sunday after his car was hit on the intersection of Barrow Road and 36th Street by a green minivan that was fleeing from police.

Officials say Fredrick Jones, 40, was driving the green minivan, and was a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on th 2500 block of W. 13th Street on Saturday.

A caller told police Jones was driving the green minivan in the area of 12th Street.

According to the news release, officers found the caller and the minivan near 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road.

An officer tried to stop the minivan near 12th Street and Kanis Road when the minivan started the pursuit, according to the news release.

Police say Jones continued to drive south on Barrow Road and was speeding.

Police say the green minivan hit a Toyota Sienna, which Hernandez was driving.

Police say Hernadez’s car caught fire, and officers rushed to remove everyone from the vehicles, extinguish the fire and get medical treatment for the people involved in the accident.

According to LRPD, Hernandez was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

A passenger in the Toyota Sienna was also taken to a local hospital for injuries from the accident, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to LRPD.

Jones was also taken to a local hospital, but police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

A passenger in the green minivan was arrested for an unrelated traffic warrant, according to police.

Police say Jones was found with a stolen handgun and what appeared to be cocaine.

Once released from the hospital, Jones could face Battery 1st, Terroristic Act, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons

x2, Theft by Receiving (gun), Simultaneous Possession of Guns and Drugs, Possession of

Cocaine with Purpose, and Possession of Drugs Paraphernalia charges, according to police.

Accident Reconstruction Officers are still reviewing the incident. Charges related to the collision are pending after review.

UPDATE: The victim of the crash has died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –A man is in critical condition after being struck by a van that was running from police, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department.

Investigators say the driver of the fleeing van, 40-year-old Frederick Jones, is also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of John Barrow Road and 36th Street shortly after noon.

Police had received a call from a person who reported following the vehicle of a person of interest in a Friday night shooting.

Police spotted the van at the intersection of Barrow and Kanis, but the driver refused to stop.

A pursuit went 25 blocks south on Barrow before the van crashed into another vehicle, which caught fire.

Police were able to pull the driver from the burning vehicle.

That man, along with Jones was taken to the hospital.

The chase suspect was wanted for questioning in a shooting Saturday night in the 2500 block of West 13th Street.

The shooting victim is stable, according to police.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect which later resulted in a vehicle crash at 36th and Barrow Road.

The police ask that you please avoid the area if possible.