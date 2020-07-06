Little Rock Police looking for information in deadly hit and run investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police are looking for more information into a hit and run accident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

It happened on June 28 on the 4600 block of S. University Avenue.

According to police, Bobby Wilkins was crossing the road on his bicycle when he was struck by a unknown vehicle.

Bobby Wilkins – Photo courtesy: LRPD

Investigators believe the vehicle was a late model black Jeep Wrangler that was driven by a woman left the scene of the accident.

Investigators are now asking the community for help.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 918-5105.