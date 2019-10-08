Little Rock police need help solving homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in trying to solve the case of the homicide of a man in Little Rock.

Christopher Arnold,17, was found deceased in the area of 1100 East Roosevelt Road.

The police were not able to develop a person of interest for this case and believe that someone from the community can help them find out who was involved in the incident.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for the information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the killing of Arnold.

If you have any information you are asked to contact LRPD Major Crimes Detective Division: 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3009.

Or anonymously call the LRPD Tip Line to submit a tip: 501-371-INFO.