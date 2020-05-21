Little Rock Police offer $10K reward in homicide investigation

On January 5, 2020, Varn Brown was located deceased in the area of 15505 Capitol Hill Boulevard Apartments.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Little Rock police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the death of Varn Brown.

Brown’s body was found on the 15000 block of Capitol Hill Blvd. near the Capitol Hill Boulevard Apartments.

Detectives are now reaching out to the public for information.

Brown’s longtime friend, Reenada Johnson, told Fox 16 News back in January that she hopes the person responsible is caught and brought to justice.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity the night of the incident or who has information regarding this homicide investigation, are encouraged to telephone the LRPD Major Crimes Detective Division at (501) 371-4660.