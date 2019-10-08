Little Rock police requesting help from community in unsolved homicide case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A homicide from Sept. 3, on 13th and Arch Street where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead, is still unsolved as police have not been able to find a person of interest.

Clinton Burrell Jr., was found by police in his car when they responded to a shot-spotter activation. Police say he was suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased by a medical professional on the scene.

There is currently a 10,000 reward for the information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the incident.

You are asked to contact LRPD Major Crimes Detective Division: 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3009.

Or anonymously call the LRPD Tip Line to submit a tip: 501-371-INFO.

