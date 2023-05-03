LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a 15-year-old is dead after a Tuesday crash in south Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a minivan struck a tree in the area of 36th Street and Chester Street just after 5:30 p.m. Police said that three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said that one of the victims got out of the van and walked to a nearby home for help. The other two victims were extricated and sent to local hospitals.

A 15-year-old died shortly after. Police have not identified the victim.

Officials with the LRPD said that no charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.