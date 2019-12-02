Little Rock Police search for robbery suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Police in the Capital City are asking for your help to find a robbery suspect.
According to Little Rock Police, the man in the tweet above robbed a Subway on the 11200 block of N. Rodney Parham Road over the weekend.
Little Rock Police say the man appears to be in his 20s and had a black semi-automatic handgun.
Officials say a suspect with the same description robbed Papa Murphy’s Pizza approximately 45 minutes prior to the robbery at Subway.
If you know who this man is, call detectives at 501-404-3036.