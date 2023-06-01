LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who they believe is a runaway.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that teenager Jaelyn Sanders was last known to be in Little Rock.

Police describe Sanders as a Black girl standing 5 feet and 5 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

Police did not disclose how long Sanders has been missing nor what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Boyd at 501-404-3016 or Detective Dearing at 501-404-3014.