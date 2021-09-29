Little Rock police searching for 20-year-old missing for 10 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are actively searching for a 20-year-old missing woman who has been missing for more than a week.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, family members of Jasa M. Howard say they have not heard from her since Sept. 19.

Police say she was last known to be in the area near Little Rock Inn & Suites.

Help us locate Jasa. If you know of her whereabouts, contact us at 501-404-3042. pic.twitter.com/tCvL1mXRRq — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) September 29, 2021

Authorities describe Howard as a white woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jasa M. Howard to contact the department at 501-404-3042.