LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

Officers said they are searching for 11-month-old Damir Goodloe and 4-year-old Laneil Kelly.

According to authorities, the children are believed to be with their biological mother, though detectives note that she does not have custody of them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-month-old Damir Goodloe or 4-year-old Laneil Kelly is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.